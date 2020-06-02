BP p.l.c. (BP), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated organization, saw its stock trade 9,933,951 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.63M. BP p.l.c. (BP) stock is changing hands at $23.84, up 0.7 cents or +3.03% on the day. Total Revenue for BP p.l.c. (BP) is $270.4B. Gross Profit is $45.68B and the EBITDA is $23.6B.

BP p.l.c. (BP) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of BP p.l.c. (BP) is 9.63M compared to 18.29M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, BP p.l.c. (BP) has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of BP p.l.c. (BP). Approximately 0.36% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of BP p.l.c. (BP) stock is 0.82, indicating its 2.61% to 2.91% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BP’s short term support levels are around $23.79, $20.12 and $16.11 on the downside. BPs short term resistance levels are $37.66, $32.57 and $30.80 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BP has short term rating of Neutral (0.14), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08). BP is trading 53.71% off its 52 week low at $15.51 and -44.17% off its 52 week high of $42.70. Performance wise, BP stock has recently shown investors 3.74% a surge in a week, 0.17% a surge in a month and -26.03% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, BP p.l.c. (BP) has shown a return of -36.83% since the first of the year.

BP p.l.c. (BP) Key Data:

BP p.l.c. (BP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $77.785B. BP insiders hold roughly 0.02% of the shares. On Apr-02-20 DZ Bank Downgrade BP as Hold → Sell, On May-15-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade BP as Equal-Weight → Underweight and on May-28-20 Societe Generale Downgrade BP as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 3.35B shares in the float and 3.36B shares outstanding. There are 0.36% shares short in BPs float. The industry rank for BP p.l.c. (BP) is 79 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 31% .

BP p.l.c. (BP) Fundamental Research:

BP last 2 years revenues have decreased from $278,397,000 to $271,726,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects BP p.l.c. (BP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.31 and a profit of 204.30% next year. The growth rate on BP this year is -106.10 compared to an industry -34.20. BPs next year’s growth rate is -533.33 compared to an industry 20.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 26.25 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.89 compared to an industry of 0.67 and BPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.90 compared to an industry of 2.71. BP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.37.