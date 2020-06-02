Discovery, Inc. (DISCA), a Communication Services Entertainment business, saw its stock trade 2,886,778 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 5.49M. Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) stock is quoted at $21.94, up 0.19 cents or +0.90% on the day. Total Revenue for Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is $11.12B. Gross Profit is $7.39B and the EBITDA is $4.59B.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is 5.49M compared to 5.92M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Discovery, Inc. (DISCA). Approximately 9.27% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) stock is 1.52, indicating its 4.30% to 4.87% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, DISCA’s short term support levels are around $21.85, $20.35 and $18.88 on the downside. DISCAs short term resistance levels are $33.36, $32.79 and $30.81 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DISCA has short term rating of Neutral (0.19), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.07). DISCA is trading 28.18% off its 52 week low at $17.12 and -34.79% off its 52 week high of $33.65. Performance wise, DISCA stock has recently shown investors 8.13% a pop in a week, -2.12% decrease in a month and -16.87% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) has shown a return of -32.97% since the first of the year.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Key Details:

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.505B. DISCA insiders hold roughly 3.25% of the shares. On Mar-31-20 MKM Partners Reiterated DISCA as Buy at $35 → $30. On Apr-23-20 Evercore ISI Downgrade DISCA as Outperform → In-line at $25 and on Apr-28-20 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated DISCA as Outperform at $26.

There are currently 479.17M shares in the float and 517.00M shares outstanding. There are 9.27% shares short in DISCAs float. The industry rank for Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is 135 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Key Fundamentals:

DISCA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $11,144,000 to $11,120,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.69 and a profit of 9.50% next year. The growth rate on DISCA this year is -20.87 compared to an industry -2.80. DISCAs next year’s growth rate is 15.07 compared to an industry 11.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 18.32 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.04 compared to an industry of 0.93 and DISCAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.65 compared to an industry of 2.78. DISCA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.92 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.70.