Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock trade 20,083,892 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 27.11M. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock is changing hands at $5.44, up 0.08 cents or +1.49% on the day. Total Revenue for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is $1.56B. Gross Profit is $829.4M and the EBITDA is $704.1M.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 27.11M compared to 25.37M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). Approximately 1.92% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock is indicating its 3.78% to 4.73% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AUY’s short term support levels are around $5.23, $5.08 and $4.94 on the downside. AUYs short term resistance levels are $5.92 and $5.49 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AUY has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.53) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). AUY is trading 205.62% off its 52 week low at $1.78 and -3.72% off its 52 week high of $5.65. Performance wise, AUY stock has recently shown investors 3.62% a pop in a week, 16.24% a pop in a month and 36.68% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has shown a return of 37.72% since the beginning of the year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Key Figures:

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.117B. AUY insiders hold roughly 0.33% of the shares. On Oct-14-19 Credit Suisse Resumed AUY as Outperform, On Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed AUY as Sector Perform and on Apr-16-20 Scotiabank Upgrade AUY as Sector Perform → Sector Outperform.

There are currently 946.80M shares in the float and 951.65M shares outstanding. There are 1.92% shares short in AUYs float. The industry rank for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 15 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Fundamental Research:

AUY last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,612,200 to $1,561,600 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.02 and a profit of 58.30% next year. The growth rate on AUY this year is 15.38 compared to an industry 24.20. AUYs next year’s growth rate is 86.67 compared to an industry 21.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.40 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.23 compared to an industry of 2.06 and AUYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.10 compared to an industry of 10.70. AUY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.15 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.03.