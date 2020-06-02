WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 7,400,750 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.93M. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) stock is changing hands at $5.91, up 0.24 cents or +4.23% on the day. Total Revenue for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) is $2.41B. Gross Profit is $1.73B and the EBITDA is $2.18B.

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) is 10.93M compared to 15.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX). Approximately 8.50% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) stock is 3.61, indicating its 6.11% to 7.49% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, WPX’s short term support levels are around $5.80, $4.50 and $3.61 on the downside. WPXs short term resistance levels are $14.25, $12.69 and $11.83 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WPX has short term rating of Neutral (0.16), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.11). WPX is trading 204.64% off its 52 week low at $1.94 and -59.03% off its 52 week high of $14.43. Performance wise, WPX stock has recently shown investors 1.37% a higher demand in a week, -3.59% a cutback in a month and -34.91% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has shown a return of -56.99% since the beginning of the year.

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Key Evaluation:

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.306B. WPX insiders hold roughly 1.26% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 Raymond James Downgrade WPX as Strong Buy → Outperform, On Mar-19-20 Credit Suisse Resumed WPX as Outperform at $8 and on Apr-28-20 Goldman Upgrade WPX as Neutral → Buy at $5.25 → $6.75.

There are currently 552.27M shares in the float and 458.00M shares outstanding. There are 8.50% shares short in WPXs float. The industry rank for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) is 34 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 13% .

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Fundamental Details:

WPX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,445,000 to $2,408,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a loss of -212.50% next year. The growth rate on WPX this year is -9.09 compared to an industry -22.20. WPXs next year’s growth rate is -196.67 compared to an industry -8.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.09 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.11. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.65 compared to an industry of 0.66 and WPXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.07 compared to an industry of 1.14. WPX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.03.