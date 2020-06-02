Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated business, saw its stock trade 4,394,297 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.78M. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock is changing hands at $4.5000, up 0.17 cents or +3.93% on the day. Gross Profit is $4.48B..

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is 5.78M compared to 10.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has a 50-day moving average of $3.5112 and a 200-day moving average of $6.4438. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). Approximately 2.92% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock is 2.68, indicating its 4.92% to 7.10% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CVE’s short term support levels are around $4.10, $3.41 and $3.08 on the downside. CVEs short term resistance levels are $10.47, $9.84 and $9.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CVE has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.58), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.48). CVE is trading 219.15% off its 52 week low at $1.41 and -58.41% off its 52 week high of $10.82. Performance wise, CVE stock has recently shown investors 5.88% a higher demand in a week, 23.63% a higher demand in a month and -39.68% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has shown a return of -55.67% since the start of the year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Key Statistics:

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.57B. CVE insiders hold roughly 17.07% of the shares. On Oct-22-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade CVE as Equal-Weight → Underweight, On Mar-04-20 JP Morgan Downgrade CVE as Overweight → Neutral and on Mar-25-20 Tudor Pickering Downgrade CVE as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 1.02B shares in the float and 1.23B shares outstanding. There are 2.92% shares short in CVEs float. The industry rank for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Fundamental Evaluation:

CVE last 2 years revenues have increased from $21,353,000 to $21,781,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.42 and a profit of 62.10% next year. The growth rate on CVE this year is -689.29 compared to an industry -27.50. CVEs next year’s growth rate is -58.18 compared to an industry 43.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.42 compared to an industry of 0.79 and CVEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.71 compared to an industry of 2.61. CVE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.65 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.42.