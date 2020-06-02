New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock trade 7,245,532 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.53M. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) stock is changing hands at $7.50, up 0.33 cents or +4.60% on the day. Total Revenue for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is $-198.76M. Gross Profit is $1.3B..

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is 9.53M compared to 15.78M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). Approximately 3.17% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) stock is 1.79, indicating its 7.08% to 8.01% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NRZ’s short term support levels are around $7.09, $6.15 and $5.49 on the downside. NRZs short term resistance levels are $17.48, $16.32 and $15.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NRZ has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.01). NRZ is trading 157.73% off its 52 week low at $2.91 and -57.53% off its 52 week high of $17.66. Performance wise, NRZ stock has recently shown investors 7.14% a spike in a week, 23.15% a spike in a month and -54.66% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has shown a return of -53.45% since the beginning of the year.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Key Data:

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.117B. NRZ insiders hold roughly 0.42% of the shares. On Dec-02-19 Compass Point Initiated NRZ as Buy, On Dec-31-19 Argus Initiated NRZ as Buy at $18 and on Apr-02-20 Argus Downgrade NRZ as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 413.90M shares in the float and 415.59M shares outstanding. There are 3.17% shares short in NRZs float. The industry rank for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is 225 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 11% .

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Fundamentals Statistics:

NRZ last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,471,820 to $-202,099 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.31 and a profit of 60.74% next year. The growth rate on NRZ this year is -29.95 compared to an industry -27.40. NRZs next year’s growth rate is -5.92 compared to an industry 10.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.71 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.82. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.69 compared to an industry of 0.58 and NRZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.98 compared to an industry of 3.74. NRZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.52 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.33.