KeyCorp (KEY), a Financial Services Banks—Regional business, saw its stock trade 7,813,378 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.96M. KeyCorp (KEY) stock is trading at $11.85, up 0.19 cents or +1.59% on the day. Total Revenue for KeyCorp (KEY) is $5.57B. Gross Profit is $5.92B..

KeyCorp (KEY) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of KeyCorp (KEY) is 12.96M compared to 14.9M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, KeyCorp (KEY) has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of KeyCorp (KEY). Approximately 1.98% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of KeyCorp (KEY) stock is 1.53, indicating its 5.47% to 5.29% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, KEY’s short term support levels are around $11.33, $9.23 and $7.96 on the downside. KEYs short term resistance levels are $20.07, $19.15 and $18.67 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KEY has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.00) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.11). KEY is trading 59.06% off its 52 week low at $7.45 and -42.27% off its 52 week high of $20.52. Performance wise, KEY stock has recently shown investors 10.34% a greater amount in a week, 1.72% a greater amount in a month and -30.17% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, KeyCorp (KEY) has shown a return of -41.45% since the beginning of the year.

KeyCorp (KEY) Key Details:

KeyCorp (KEY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $11.559B. KEY insiders hold roughly 0.47% of the shares. On Apr-07-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade KEY as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $19 → $13. On Apr-17-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade KEY as Buy → Neutral at $10 and on May-04-20 UBS Downgrade KEY as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 970.58M shares in the float and 967.45M shares outstanding. There are 1.98% shares short in KEYs float. The industry rank for KeyCorp (KEY) is 124 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 49% .

KeyCorp (KEY) Fundamentals Statistics:

KEY last 2 years revenues have decreased from $6,368,000 to $6,313,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects KeyCorp (KEY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.12 and a profit of 107.03% next year. The growth rate on KEY this year is -57.14 compared to an industry -43.30. KEYs next year’s growth rate is 102.90 compared to an industry 33.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.03 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.35. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.75 compared to an industry of 0.87 and KEYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.46 compared to an industry of 6.25. KEY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.69 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.