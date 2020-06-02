Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), a Financial Services Banks—Regional organization, saw its stock exchange 16,193,238 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 18.64M. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock traded at $3.6400, up 0.18 cents or +5.20% on the day. Gross Profit is $83.7B..

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 18.64M compared to 21.83M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Right now, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has a 50-day moving average of $3.4103 and a 200-day moving average of $6.1428. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). Approximately 0.22% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock is indicating its 4.68% to 5.39% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BBD’s short term support level is around $2.79 on the downside. BBDs short term resistance levels are $8.27, $7.84 and $7.34 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BBD has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.03). BBD is trading 35.70% off its 52 week low at $2.68 and -59.94% off its 52 week high of $9.08. Performance wise, BBD stock has recently shown investors 8.66% a higher demand in a week, 3.53% a higher demand in a month and -41.72% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has shown a return of -55.00% since the start of the year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Key Data:

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $28.837B. BBD insiders hold roughly 0.01% of the shares. On Jan-21-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade BBD as Buy → Neutral, On Apr-06-20 Goldman Upgrade BBD as Sell → Buy and on May-28-20 Citigroup Downgrade BBD as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 6.34B shares in the float and 8.84B shares outstanding. There are 0.22% shares short in BBDs float. The industry rank for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 137 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 46% .

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Fundamental Figures:

BBD last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $99,281,023 to $99,281,023 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.11 and a profit of 16.30% next year. The growth rate on BBD this year is -43.66 compared to an industry -29.00. BBDs next year’s growth rate is 22.50 compared to an industry 16.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.55 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.09 compared to an industry of 0.61 and BBDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.12 compared to an industry of 5.17. BBD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.40 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.11.