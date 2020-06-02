Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), a Real Estate REIT—Hotel & Motel business, saw its stock trade 11,213,592 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 16.8M. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) stock is trading at $12.25, up 0.31 cents or +2.60% on the day. Total Revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is $5.14B. Gross Profit is $1.59B and the EBITDA is $1.25B.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is 16.8M compared to 14.97M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST). Approximately 6.84% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) stock is 1.30, indicating its 4.97% to 5.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, HST’s short term support levels are around $12.01, $10.50 and $9.12 on the downside. HSTs short term resistance levels are $18.81, $17.96 and $17.34 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HST has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.11). HST is trading 55.95% off its 52 week low at $7.86 and -35.12% off its 52 week high of $18.88. Performance wise, HST stock has recently shown investors 9.08% an increase in a week, -0.49% a pullback in a month and -18.17% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) has shown a return of -33.96% since the first of the year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Key Research:

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.636B. HST insiders hold roughly 1.18% of the shares. On Mar-19-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade HST as Underperform → Neutral, On Mar-30-20 Jefferies Upgrade HST as Hold → Buy at $14 and on Apr-24-20 BTIG Research Upgrade HST as Neutral → Buy at $16.

There are currently 696.65M shares in the float and 708.10M shares outstanding. There are 6.84% shares short in HSTs float. The industry rank for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is 120 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 47% .

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Fundamental Figures:

HST last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $5,469,000 to $5,469,000 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.47 and a profit of 1000.00% next year. The growth rate on HST this year is -91.01 compared to an industry -5.20. HSTs next year’s growth rate is 550.00 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.98 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.94. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.24 compared to an industry of 1.21 and HSTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.48 compared to an industry of 10.36. HST fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.16 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.14.