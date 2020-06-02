CVS Health Corporation (CVS), a Healthcare Healthcare Plans business, saw its stock trade 5,126,468 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.67M. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) stock is trading at $65.64, up 0.07 cents or +0.11% on the day. Total Revenue for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is $260.96B. Gross Profit is $44.52B and the EBITDA is $16.81B.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 7.67M compared to 10.87M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of CVS Health Corporation (CVS). Approximately 1.39% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) stock is 0.73, indicating its 2.40% to 2.48% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CVS’s short term support levels are around $64.47, $62.78 and $61.39 on the downside. CVSs short term resistance levels are $76.11, $75.09 and $73.89 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CVS has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.16) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19). CVS is trading 26.13% off its 52 week low at $52.04 and -14.79% off its 52 week high of $77.03. Performance wise, CVS stock has recently shown investors 3.65% a higher demand in a week, 6.64% a higher demand in a month and 2.51% a higher demand in the past quarter. More importantly, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has shown a return of -11.64% since the beginning of the year.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Key Research:

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $85.797B. CVS insiders hold roughly 0.19% of the shares. On Sep-12-19 Deutsche Bank Initiated CVS as Buy, On Sep-27-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed CVS as Outperform at $85 and on May-14-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade CVS as Neutral → Outperform at $75.

There are currently 1.30B shares in the float and 1.31B shares outstanding. There are 1.39% shares short in CVSs float. The industry rank for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 155 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Fundamental Details:

CVS last 2 years revenues have increased from $256,776,000 to $261,972,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (CVS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.84 and a profit of 5.74% next year. The growth rate on CVS this year is -0.42 compared to an industry -2.40. CVSs next year’s growth rate is 6.38 compared to an industry 14.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 49.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.58. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.31 compared to an industry of 1.44 and CVSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.27 compared to an industry of 5.70. CVS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.77.