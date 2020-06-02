Gold Fields Limited (GFI), a Basic Materials Gold corporation, saw its stock exchange 3,074,754 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.53M. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock is trading at $7.91, up 0.19 cents or +2.46% on the day. Total Revenue for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is $2.97B. Gross Profit is $859.9M and the EBITDA is $1.28B.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 7.53M compared to 9.78M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Right now, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Gold Fields Limited (GFI). Approximately 0.55% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock is 0.41, indicating its 4.03% to 5.22% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, GFI’s short term support levels are around $7.84, $7.27 and $6.98 on the downside. GFIs short term resistance levels are $8.61 and $8.24 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GFI has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.54) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.49) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38). GFI is trading 108.71% off its 52 week low at $3.79 and -8.77% off its 52 week high of $8.67. Performance wise, GFI stock has recently shown investors 0.00% a pop in a week, 7.77% a pop in a month and 27.58% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has shown a return of 19.85% since the 1st of this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Key Data:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.839B. GFI insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Feb-21-19 JP Morgan Downgrade GFI as Overweight → Neutral, On Jun-26-19 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade GFI as Outperform → Sector Perform and on Apr-21-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade GFI as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 875.05M shares in the float and 828.69M shares outstanding. There are 0.55% shares short in GFIs float. The industry rank for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 15 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Fundamental Data:

GFI last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $2,967,100 to $2,967,100 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.18 and a profit of 91.45% next year. The growth rate on GFI this year is 30.95 compared to an industry 24.20. GFIs next year’s growth rate is 89.09 compared to an industry 21.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.35 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.58. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.25 compared to an industry of 2.06 and GFIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.87 compared to an industry of 10.70. GFI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.55