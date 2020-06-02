Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a Technology Solar business, saw its stock trade 3,487,070 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.52M. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) stock traded at $59.68, up 1.49 cents or +2.56% on the day. Total Revenue for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is $729.73M. Gross Profit is $221.25M and the EBITDA is $154.74M.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is 4.52M compared to 6.24M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH). Approximately 15.76% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) stock is 1.10, indicating its 7.82% to 8.56% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ENPH’s short term support levels are around $57.88, $52.38 and $49.23 on the downside. ENPHs short term resistance levels are $79.70, $69.25 and $62.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ENPH has short term rating of Bullish (0.49), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.47) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49). ENPH is trading 309.89% off its 52 week low at $14.56 and -15.18% off its 52 week high of $70.36. Performance wise, ENPH stock has recently shown investors 5.78% a spike in a week, 27.44% a spike in a month and 16.11% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has shown a return of 128.40% since the beginning of the year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Key Evaluation:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.473B. ENPH insiders hold roughly 19.75% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 Raymond James Upgrade ENPH as Underperform → Mkt Perform, On Mar-25-20 Barclays Initiated ENPH as Overweight at $67 and on May-14-20 Goldman Downgrade ENPH as Buy → Neutral at $50 → $57.

There are currently 100.54M shares in the float and 123.53M shares outstanding. There are 15.76% shares short in ENPHs float. The industry rank for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is 43 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Fundamental Figures:

ENPH last 2 years revenues have increased from $624,333 to $729,728 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.14 and a profit of 41.18% next year. The growth rate on ENPH this year is 7.37 compared to an industry 12.10. ENPHs next year’s growth rate is 34.31 compared to an industry 32.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.57. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 23.63 compared to an industry of 1.50 and ENPHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 72.39 compared to an industry of 10.20. ENPH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.02 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.14.