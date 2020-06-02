Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream organization, saw its stock exchange 8,292,707 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 11.39M. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) stock is changing hands at $15.77, down -0.03 cents or -0.19% on the day. Total Revenue for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is $12.89B. Gross Profit is $7.36B and the EBITDA is $6.23B.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is 11.39M compared to 19.94M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI). Approximately 1.15% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) stock is 1.02, indicating its 2.82% to 2.91% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, KMI’s short term support levels are around $15.14, $12.73 and $9.98 on the downside. KMIs short term resistance levels are $22.36, $21.62 and $20.87 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KMI has short term rating of Bullish (0.37), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.43) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23). KMI is trading 67.41% off its 52 week low at $9.42 and -30.16% off its 52 week high of $22.58. Performance wise, KMI stock has recently shown investors 2.34% a surge in a week, 3.55% a surge in a month and -22.08% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has shown a return of -25.51% since the start of the year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Key Data:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $35.664B. KMI insiders hold roughly 13.77% of the shares. On Mar-16-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade KMI as Underweight → Equal-Weight at $14. On Mar-16-20 Stifel Upgrade KMI as Hold → Buy at $23 → $20 and on Mar-24-20 Barclays Upgrade KMI as Equal Weight → Overweight at $16.

There are currently 1.95B shares in the float and 2.26B shares outstanding. There are 1.15% shares short in KMIs float. The industry rank for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is 26 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Fundamental Research:

KMI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $13,209,000 to $12,886,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.18 and a profit of 16.62% next year. The growth rate on KMI this year is -12.63 compared to an industry -2.70. KMIs next year’s growth rate is 4.82 compared to an industry 0.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 14.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.07 compared to an industry of 1.33 and KMIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.67 compared to an industry of 5.72. KMI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.83 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.17.