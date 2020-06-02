Altria Group, Inc. (MO), a Consumer Defensive Tobacco organization, saw its stock trade 6,399,725 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.53M. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) stock is trading at $39.18, up 0.13 cents or +0.33% on the day. Total Revenue for Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is $20.45B. Gross Profit is $12.71B and the EBITDA is $11.52B.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is 12.53M compared to 13.17M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Altria Group, Inc. (MO). Approximately 0.88% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Altria Group, Inc. (MO) stock is 0.47, indicating its 2.04% to 2.80% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MO’s short term support levels are around $38.30, $35.26 and $31.38 on the downside. MOs short term resistance levels are $51.28, $49.16 and $45.89 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MO has short term rating of Neutral (0.05), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03). MO is trading 26.59% off its 52 week low at $30.95 and -25.31% off its 52 week high of $52.46. Performance wise, MO stock has recently shown investors 3.84% a pop in a week, -0.18% a cutback in a month and -6.87% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) has shown a return of -21.50% since the beginning of the year.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Key Figures:

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $72.811B. MO insiders hold roughly 0.10% of the shares. On Jan-31-20 Piper Sandler Upgrade MO as Neutral → Overweight at $52 → $57. On Mar-16-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade MO as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $49 and on Apr-01-20 Goldman Resumed MO as Neutral at $35.

There are currently 1.86B shares in the float and 1.86B shares outstanding. There are 0.88% shares short in MOs float. The industry rank for Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Fundamental Data:

MO last 2 years revenues have increased from $19,796,000 to $20,453,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Altria Group, Inc. (MO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.03 and a profit of 6.03% next year. The growth rate on MO this year is 0.47 compared to an industry -4.70. MOs next year’s growth rate is 6.37 compared to an industry 4.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.02. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 10.97 compared to an industry of 1.79 and MOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.01 compared to an industry of 8.63. MO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.24 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.02.