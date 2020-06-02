B2Gold Corp. (BTG), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock trade 8,821,692 common shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 11.72M. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock is quoted at $5.53, up 0.05 cents or +0.91% on the day. Total Revenue for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is $1.27B. Gross Profit is $701.77M and the EBITDA is $734.72M.

The average 10-day trading volume of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 11.72M compared to 10.69M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of B2Gold Corp. (BTG). Approximately 0.57% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock is indicating its 4.38% to 5.28% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BTG’s short term support levels are around $5.50, $5.26 and $4.92 on the downside. BTGs short term resistance levels are $5.76 and $5.65 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BTG has short term rating of Neutral (0.03), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.36) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). BTG is trading 156.02% off its 52 week low at $2.16 and -3.74% off its 52 week high of $5.74. Performance wise, BTG stock has recently shown investors 3.17% an increase in a week, 9.29% an increase in a month and 39.65% an increase in the past quarter. More importantly, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has shown a return of 37.91% since the start of the year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.668B. BTG insiders hold roughly 0.77% of the shares. On Mar-02-17 BofA/Merrill Resumed BTG as Buy, On Apr-24-19 Canaccord Genuity Initiated BTG as Buy and on Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed BTG as Outperform.

There are currently 1.03B shares in the float and 1.04B shares outstanding. There are 0.57% shares short in BTGs float. The industry rank for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 15 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

BTG last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,155,637 to $1,271,953 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.02 and a profit of 200.00% next year. The growth rate on BTG this year is 221.43 compared to an industry 24.20. BTGs next year’s growth rate is 8.89 compared to an industry 21.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.00 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.68 compared to an industry of 2.06 and BTGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.51 compared to an industry of 10.70. BTG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.12.