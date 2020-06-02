Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic corporation, saw its stock exchange 12,009,544 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.8M. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock traded at $13.12, up 0.59 cents or +4.71% on the day. Total Revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is $17.1B. Gross Profit is $7.54B and the EBITDA is $4.69B.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 13.8M compared to 17.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). Approximately 1.59% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock is 1.65, indicating its 4.81% to 5.09% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, TEVA’s short term support levels are around $13.04, $12.72 and $12.06 on the downside. TEVAs short term resistance level is $13.45 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TEVA has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.55) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49). TEVA is trading 116.14% off its 52 week low at $6.07 and -4.65% off its 52 week high of $13.76. Performance wise, TEVA stock has recently shown investors 9.70% a rise in a week, 22.16% a rise in a month and 12.33% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has shown a return of 33.88% since the beginning of the year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Key Figures:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.298B. TEVA insiders hold roughly 0.60% of the shares. On Apr-06-20 UBS Upgrade TEVA as Neutral → Buy at $14 → $12. On Apr-24-20 Citigroup Resumed TEVA as Neutral at $10 and on Jun-01-20 SunTrust Upgrade TEVA as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 1.08B shares in the float and 1.09B shares outstanding. There are 1.59% shares short in TEVAs float. The industry rank for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 20 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 8% .

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fundamentals Statistics:

TEVA last 2 years revenues have increased from $16,887,000 to $17,097,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.54 and a profit of 4.79% next year. The growth rate on TEVA this year is 2.50 compared to an industry -2.20. TEVAs next year’s growth rate is 6.91 compared to an industry 10.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.65. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.98 compared to an industry of 2.62 and TEVAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.37 compared to an industry of 3.22. TEVA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.52.