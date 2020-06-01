PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), a Financial Services Credit Services corporation, saw its stock trade 2,855,773 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.09M. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) stock is changing hands at $153.93, down -1.08 cents or -0.70% on the day. Total Revenue for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is $18.26B. Gross Profit is $7.99B and the EBITDA is $3.3B.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is 9.09M compared to 10.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). Approximately 1.07% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) stock is 1.16, indicating its 4.42% to 3.26% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PYPL’s short term support levels are around $154.03, $146.62 and $142.81 on the downside. PYPLs short term resistance level is $163.15 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PYPL has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.36) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.29) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). PYPL is trading 87.52% off its 52 week low at $82.07 and -0.92% off its 52 week high of $155.33. Performance wise, PYPL stock has recently shown investors 4.58% a spike in a week, 25.43% a spike in a month and 43.54% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) has shown a return of 43.30% since the 1st of this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Key Figures:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $180.711B. PYPL insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares. On Apr-28-20 DZ Bank Downgrade PYPL as Buy → Hold at $121. On May-15-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade PYPL as Outperform → Market Perform at $156 and on Jun-01-20 Oppenheimer Resumed PYPL as Outperform.

There are currently 1.17B shares in the float and 1.17B shares outstanding. There are 1.07% shares short in PYPLs float. The industry rank for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is 33 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 13% .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Fundamentals Statistics:

PYPL last 2 years revenues have increased from $17,772,000 to $18,262,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.87 and a profit of 22.86% next year. The growth rate on PYPL this year is 7.10 compared to an industry 1.40. PYPLs next year’s growth rate is 23.49 compared to an industry 21.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.61 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.68. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.37 compared to an industry of 5.75 and PYPLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 47.61 compared to an industry of 22.54. PYPL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.32 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.86.