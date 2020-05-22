Geron Corporation (GERN), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 2,174,471 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.26M. Geron Corporation (GERN) stock is trading at $1.9600, up 0.07 cents or +3.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Geron Corporation (GERN) is $460k. Gross Profit is $-38.8M and the EBITDA is $-72.44M.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Geron Corporation (GERN) is 5.26M compared to 2.11M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Geron Corporation (GERN) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2737 and a 200-day moving average of $1.2968. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Geron Corporation (GERN). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Geron Corporation (GERN) stock is 1.59, indicating its 19.08% to 10.08% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GERN’s short term support levels are around $1.93, $1.55 and $1.49 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, GERN has short term rating of Bullish (0.36), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.58) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.46). GERN is trading 161.33% off its 52 week low at $0.75 and -18.33% off its 52 week high of $2.40. Performance wise, GERN stock has recently shown investors 39.01% an increase in a week, 70.43% an increase in a month and 54.33% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Geron Corporation (GERN) has shown a return of 44.12% since the first of the year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Key Statistics:

Geron Corporation (GERN) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $409.332M. GERN insiders hold roughly 0.41% of the shares. On Aug-15-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated GERN as Overweight at $4. On Sep-03-19 H.C. Wainwright Initiated GERN as Buy at $4 and on Nov-19-19 B. Riley FBR Resumed GERN as Buy at $4.

There are currently – shares in the float and 198.54M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in GERNs float. The industry rank for Geron Corporation (GERN) is 13 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Geron Corporation (GERN) Fundamentals Statistics:

GERN last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $460 to $460 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Geron Corporation (GERN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a loss of -11.40% next year. The growth rate on GERN this year is 33.33 compared to an industry 9.20. GERNs next year’s growth rate is -20.83 compared to an industry 6.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.79 compared to an industry of 4.04 GERN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.09.