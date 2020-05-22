Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), a Energy Oil & Gas Drilling corporation, saw its stock trade 4,220,633 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 945.19k. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) stock is quoted at $29.42, up 7.36 cents or +33.36% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is $2.96B. Gross Profit is $1.11B and the EBITDA is $787.67M.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is 945.19k compared to 923.81k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR). Approximately 22.41% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) stock is 2.64, indicating its 19.86% to 18.57% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NBR’s short term support level is around $19.75 on the downside. NBRs short term resistance levels are $166.50, $142.85 and $128.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NBR has short term rating of Neutral (0.16), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.09). NBR is trading 200.51% off its 52 week low at $9.79 and -82.44% off its 52 week high of $167.50. Performance wise, NBR stock has recently shown investors 78.84% a pop in a week, 186.47% a pop in a month and -74.42% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has shown a return of -79.57% since the start of the year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Key Research:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $214.76M. NBR insiders hold roughly 7.03% of the shares. On Mar-19-20 Barclays Downgrade NBR as Overweight → Underweight, On Mar-19-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade NBR as Outperform → Underperform and on Apr-13-20 Scotiabank Downgrade NBR as Sector Perform → Sector Underperform.

There are currently 6.71M shares in the float and 7.05M shares outstanding. There are 22.41% shares short in NBRs float. The industry rank for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is 25 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Fundamental Data:

NBR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,043,383 to $2,962,107 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -23.01 and a loss of -13.90% next year. The growth rate on NBR this year is -11.25 compared to an industry -8.80. NBRs next year’s growth rate is 12.31 compared to an industry -2.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 220.67 and cash per share (mrq) is 69.35. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.11 compared to an industry of 0.07 and NBRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.33 compared to an industry of 0.77. NBR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -93.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -24.42.