Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), a Technology Communication Equipment corporation, saw its stock trade 11,078,369 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.55M. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) stock is changing hands at $10.36, up 0.08 cents or +0.78% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is $28.53B. Gross Profit is $9.5B and the EBITDA is $5.17B.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is 8.55M compared to 11.55M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE). Approximately 2.06% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) stock is 1.40, indicating its 4.01% to 4.15% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, HPE’s short term support levels are around $9.85 and $7.67 on the downside. HPEs short term resistance levels are $16.40, $15.88 and $14.96 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HPE has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.04) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.14). HPE is trading 39.43% off its 52 week low at $7.43 and -41.10% off its 52 week high of $17.59. Performance wise, HPE stock has recently shown investors 12.98% an inflation in a week, 14.73% an inflation in a month and -26.94% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has shown a return of -34.68% since the start of the year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Key Details:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.036B. HPE insiders hold roughly 0.25% of the shares. On Mar-31-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade HPE as Equal Weight → Overweight at $14. On Apr-22-20 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated HPE as Sector Perform at $11 and on Apr-27-20 Loop Capital Downgrade HPE as Buy → Hold at $16 → $10.

There are currently 1.29B shares in the float and 1.30B shares outstanding. There are 2.06% shares short in HPEs float. The industry rank for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is 67 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 26% .

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Fundamental Figures:

HPE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $29,135,000 to $28,531,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.30 and a profit of 13.47% next year. The growth rate on HPE this year is -16.38 compared to an industry -16.20. HPEs next year’s growth rate is 5.41 compared to an industry -0.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.45. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.77 compared to an industry of 2.65 and HPEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.71 compared to an industry of 7.89. HPE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.31.