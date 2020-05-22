Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock exchange 7,395,810 common shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 876.98k. Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) stock is changing hands at $54.59, up 4.35 cents or +8.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is $793M. Gross Profit is $605.39M and the EBITDA is $223.14M.

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is 876.98k compared to 1.05M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED). Approximately 6.32% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) stock is 0.98, indicating its 5.49% to 4.43% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GMED’s short term support levels are around $52.68, $51.90 and $50.57 on the downside. GMEDs short term resistance levels are $59.73 and $56.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GMED has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). GMED is trading 63.39% off its 52 week low at $33.41 and -9.24% off its 52 week high of $60.15. Performance wise, GMED stock has recently shown investors 20.22% a higher demand in a week, 21.23% a higher demand in a month and -1.37% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) has shown a return of -7.29% since the start of the year.

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Key Research:

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.313B. GMED insiders hold roughly 1.56% of the shares. On Jan-08-20 SunTrust Initiated GMED as Buy at $67. On Mar-18-20 BTIG Research Upgrade GMED as Neutral → Buy at $46 and on May-08-20 Needham Reiterated GMED as Buy at $63 → $60.

There are currently 73.02M shares in the float and 99.64M shares outstanding. There are 6.32% shares short in GMEDs float. The industry rank for Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is 67 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 26% .

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Fundamental Research:

GMED last 2 years revenues have increased from $785,368 to $792,998 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a profit of 99.78% next year. The growth rate on GMED this year is -48.81 compared to an industry 1.00. GMEDs next year’s growth rate is 108.14 compared to an industry 32.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.87. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.61 compared to an industry of 3.17 and GMEDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 22.50 compared to an industry of 20.55. GMED fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.