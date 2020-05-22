Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock trade 24,654,791 common shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.44M. Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) stock is trading at $9.65, up 1.6 cents or +19.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is $153.84M. Gross Profit is $-21.45M and the EBITDA is $-193.74M.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is 10.44M compared to 11.8M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY). Approximately 29.68% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) stock is indicating its 11.80% to 11.29% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, TLRY’s short term support levels are around $8.37, $6.37 and $5.54 on the downside. TLRYs short term resistance levels are $21.41, $20.30 and $19.35 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TLRY has short term rating of Neutral (0.19), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.04) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15). TLRY is trading 297.12% off its 52 week low at $2.43 and -81.09% off its 52 week high of $51.03. Performance wise, TLRY stock has recently shown investors 34.59% a greater amount in a week, 41.91% a greater amount in a month and -50.18% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has shown a return of -43.67% since the first of the year.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Key Data:

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.205B. TLRY insiders hold roughly 67.04% of the shares. On Apr-09-20 Consumer Edge Research Downgrade TLRY as Overweight → Equal Weight, On Apr-16-20 Jefferies Downgrade TLRY as Hold → Underperform at $5 and on May-12-20 The Benchmark Company Reiterated TLRY as Buy at $28 → $14.

There are currently 57.88M shares in the float and 106.46M shares outstanding. There are 29.68% shares short in TLRYs float. The industry rank for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is 24 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 9% .

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Fundamental Details:

TLRY last 2 years revenues have increased from $166,979 to $196,043 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.27 and a profit of 40.50% next year. The growth rate on TLRY this year is -35.94 compared to an industry 13.30. TLRYs next year’s growth rate is -68.29 compared to an industry 15.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.79 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.27 compared to an industry of 3.04 TLRY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.27.