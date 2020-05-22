New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock trade 8,816,742 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.29M. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock is quoted at $2.0350, up 0.1 cents or +5.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is $225.46M. Gross Profit is $211.99M..

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is 9.29M compared to 15.31M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.8926 and a 200-day moving average of $4.6855. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT). Approximately 4.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock is 1.98, indicating its 6.88% to 8.12% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NYMT’s short term support levels are around $1.93 and $1.05 on the downside. NYMTs short term resistance levels are $6.29, $5.68 and $3.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NYMT has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.43) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.11). NYMT is trading 107.21% off its 52 week low at $0.98 and -68.55% off its 52 week high of $6.47. Performance wise, NYMT stock has recently shown investors 15.63% a greater amount in a week, -1.21% a cutback in a month and -67.54% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has shown a return of -67.34% since the 1st of this year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Key Data:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $768.141M. NYMT insiders hold roughly 0.57% of the shares. On Feb-21-20 BofA/Merrill Initiated NYMT as Neutral at $6.25. On Mar-25-20 Maxim Group Downgrade NYMT as Buy → Hold and on Apr-24-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade NYMT as Underperform → Neutral at $2.50.

There are currently 375.31M shares in the float and 275.71M shares outstanding. There are 4.56% shares short in NYMTs float. The industry rank for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is 204 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 20% .

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Fundamental Evaluation:

NYMT last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $201,187 to $201,187 showing same trend. Wall Street expects New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a loss of -1.95% next year. The growth rate on NYMT this year is -118.75 compared to an industry -29.60. NYMTs next year’s growth rate is -533.33 compared to an industry 13.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.30. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.37 compared to an industry of 0.54 and NYMTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.34 compared to an industry of 3.42. NYMT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.98.