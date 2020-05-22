Celsion Corporation (CLSN), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 7,262,331 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 734.8k. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) stock is changing hands at $2.3500, up 0.63 cents or +36.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is $500k. Gross Profit is $-12.57M and the EBITDA is $-19.84M.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is 734.8k compared to 337.34k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has a 50-day moving average of $1.1963 and a 200-day moving average of $1.3133. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Celsion Corporation (CLSN). Approximately 0.36% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) stock is 1.99, indicating its 20.89% to 11.23% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CLSN’s short term support levels are around $1.78, $1.73 and $1.69 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, CLSN has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). CLSN is trading 242.32% off its 52 week low at $0.69 and 7.80% off its 52 week high of $2.18. Performance wise, CLSN stock has recently shown investors 72.79% a spike in a week, 109.82% a spike in a month and 70.29% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has shown a return of 37.43% since the first of the year.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Key Figures:

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $59.161M. CLSN insiders hold roughly 1.29% of the shares. On Nov-10-16 Maxim Group Downgrade CLSN as Buy → Hold, On Apr-10-17 Rodman & Renshaw Resumed CLSN as Buy at $1.50 and on Oct-04-17 Maxim Group Upgrade CLSN as Hold → Buy at $7.

There are currently 28.88M shares in the float and 25.76M shares outstanding. There are 0.36% shares short in CLSNs float. The industry rank for Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is 13 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Key Fundamentals:

CLSN last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $500 to $500 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Celsion Corporation (CLSN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a profit of 57.90% next year. The growth rate on CLSN this year is -38.46 compared to an industry 9.20. CLSNs next year’s growth rate is -48.21 compared to an industry 6.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.50. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.10 compared to an industry of 4.04 CLSN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.12.