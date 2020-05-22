Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP), a Energy Thermal Coal organization, saw its stock trade 39,876 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 26.01k. Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) stock is trading at $14.10, down -0.16 cents or -1.12% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) is $210.35M. Gross Profit is $177.61M and the EBITDA is $160.88M.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) is 26.01k compared to 40.16k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP). Approximately 3.37% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) stock is 0.42, indicating its 4.13% to 7.10% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NRP’s short term support levels are around $13.30, $11.33 and $8.75 on the downside. NRPs short term resistance levels are $22.02, $21.64 and $20.63 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NRP has short term rating of Bullish (0.38), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.24) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). NRP is trading 65.88% off its 52 week low at $8.50 and -65.92% off its 52 week high of $41.37. Performance wise, NRP stock has recently shown investors 10.07% an increase in a week, 4.44% an increase in a month and -17.98% a pullback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) has shown a return of -29.89% since the first of the year.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Key Details:

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $172.883M. NRP insiders hold roughly 21.56% of the shares. On Nov-09-16 Seaport Global Securities Initiated NRP as Neutral at $30. On Mar-08-17 Stifel Reiterated NRP as Hold at $30 → $36 and on Mar-06-20 The Benchmark Company Initiated NRP as Buy at $18.

There are currently 9.62M shares in the float and 12.26M shares outstanding. There are 3.37% shares short in NRPs float. The industry rank for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) is 61 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Fundamentals Statistics:

NRP last 2 years revenues have decreased from $210,348 to $189,187 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.25 and a profit of 72.09% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 27.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.06.