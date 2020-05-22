Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail organization, saw its stock exchange 5,012,802 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.46M. Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) stock is changing hands at $96.87, up 5.98 cents or +6.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is $16.04B. Gross Profit is $5.32B and the EBITDA is $2.5B.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is 2.46M compared to 3.78M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). Approximately 1.18% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) stock is 0.82, indicating its 4.31% to 4.21% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ROST’s short term support levels are around $90.87, $82.59 and $74.75 on the downside. ROSTs short term resistance levels are $123.81, $122.13 and $116.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ROST has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17). ROST is trading 72.06% off its 52 week low at $56.30 and -21.98% off its 52 week high of $124.16. Performance wise, ROST stock has recently shown investors 14.61% a spike in a week, 15.50% a spike in a month and -21.40% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has shown a return of -16.79% since the 1st of this year.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Key Data:

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $34.048B. ROST insiders hold roughly 2.14% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 Goldman Upgrade ROST as Sell → Buy at $110 → $93. On Mar-30-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade ROST as Equal Weight → Overweight at $100 → $110 and on Apr-28-20 DA Davidson Upgrade ROST as Neutral → Buy at $108.

There are currently 347.69M shares in the float and 354.09M shares outstanding. There are 1.18% shares short in ROSTs float. The industry rank for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is 229 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 10% .

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Key Fundamentals:

ROST last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $16,039,073 to $16,039,073 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 68.90% next year. The growth rate on ROST this year is -44.32 compared to an industry -23.90. ROSTs next year’s growth rate is 68.63 compared to an industry 29.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.84. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.71 compared to an industry of 5.18 and ROSTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.27 compared to an industry of 12.44. ROST fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.55 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.01.