BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), a Consumer Defensive Discount Stores business, saw its stock trade 21,982,689 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.85M. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) stock is trading at $35.25, up 6.28 cents or +21.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is $13.19B. Gross Profit is $2.43B and the EBITDA is $526.5M.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is 2.85M compared to 2.74M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ). Approximately 9.53% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) stock is indicating its 5.63% to 4.33% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BJ’s short term support levels are around $30.61, $29.01 and $28.53 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, BJ has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.07) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.07) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08). BJ is trading 87.10% off its 52 week low at $18.84 and 13.02% off its 52 week high of $31.19. Performance wise, BJ stock has recently shown investors 23.47% a greater amount in a week, 36.00% a greater amount in a month and 64.41% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) has shown a return of 55.01% since the start of the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Key Evaluation:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.883B. BJ insiders hold roughly 2.10% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 Gordon Haskett Upgrade BJ as Hold → Buy, On Mar-18-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade BJ as Neutral → Buy at $33 and on Apr-15-20 Citigroup Resumed BJ as Neutral at $30 → $26.

There are currently 135.62M shares in the float and 135.79M shares outstanding. There are 9.53% shares short in BJs float. The industry rank for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) is 209 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 18% .

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Fundamental Figures:

BJ last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $13,190,707 to $13,190,707 showing same trend. Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.36 and a profit of 6.81% next year. The growth rate on BJ this year is 18.49 compared to an industry -12.50. BJs next year’s growth rate is 5.78 compared to an industry 20.90. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.22. and BJs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.88 compared to an industry of 6.68. BJ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.73 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.35.