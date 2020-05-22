Intuit Inc. (INTU), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 1,358,339 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.06M. Intuit Inc. (INTU) stock is changing hands at $290.00, down -0.49 cents or -0.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is $7.13B. Gross Profit is $5.64B and the EBITDA is $2.12B.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 1.06M compared to 1.79M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has a 50-day moving average of $263.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.01. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Intuit Inc. (INTU). Approximately 1.00% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Intuit Inc. (INTU) stock is 1.02, indicating its 2.53% to 3.00% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, INTU’s short term support levels are around $280.92, $275.28 and $263.88 on the downside. INTUs short term resistance levels are $305.61 and $289.27 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INTU has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.50), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.28) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35). INTU is trading 54.52% off its 52 week low at $187.68 and -5.50% off its 52 week high of $306.89. Performance wise, INTU stock has recently shown investors 3.47% a pop in a week, 9.91% a pop in a month and -2.54% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has shown a return of 10.72% since the first of the year.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Key Figures:

Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $74.62B. INTU insiders hold roughly 3.49% of the shares. On Mar-11-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade INTU as Equal Weight → Overweight at $305 → $320. On Mar-26-20 Mizuho Initiated INTU as Buy at $280 and on Apr-06-20 CFRA Downgrade INTU as Hold → Sell.

There are currently 251.57M shares in the float and 261.00M shares outstanding. There are 1.00% shares short in INTUs float. The industry rank for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 83 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Fundamental Details:

INTU last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,784,000 to $7,127,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Intuit Inc. (INTU) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 4.76 and a profit of 13.78% next year. The growth rate on INTU this year is 5.63 compared to an industry -8.20. INTUs next year’s growth rate is 15.15 compared to an industry 21.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 14.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.82. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 20.30 compared to an industry of 4.87 and INTUs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 44.49 compared to an industry of 20.64. INTU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 4.47.