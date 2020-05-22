Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock exchange 31,657,709 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 178.06k. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) stock traded at $1.7400, up 1.0715 cents or +160.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) is $62.73M. Gross Profit is $42.52M and the EBITDA is $103k.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) is 178.06k compared to 64.82k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7029 and a 200-day moving average of $1.2552. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT). Approximately 0.01% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) stock is 1.30, indicating its 33.18% to 14.70% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, XTNT’s short term support levels are around $1.73, $1.64 and $1.50 on the downside. XTNTs short term resistance level is $1.78 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, XTNT has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.55), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.42). XTNT is trading 216.36% off its 52 week low at $0.55 and -50.99% off its 52 week high of $3.55. Performance wise, XTNT stock has recently shown investors 164.04% a greater amount in a week, 148.61% a greater amount in a month and 55.36% a greater amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) has shown a return of 8.75% since the first of the year.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) Key Statistics:

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $23.009M. XTNT insiders hold roughly 6.40% of the shares. On Feb-14-18 Maxim Group Reiterated XTNT as Buy at $18 → $10 and on Nov-15-18 Maxim Group Reiterated XTNT as Buy at $10 → $6.

There are currently 12.38M shares in the float and 13.18M shares outstanding. There are 0.01% shares short in XTNTs float. The industry rank for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) is 67 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 26% .

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) Fundamental Details:

XTNT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $64,682 to $62,734 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is -3.53 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.23.