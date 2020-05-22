Sonos, Inc. (SONO), a Technology Consumer Electronics organization, saw its stock exchange 11,406,365 shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.07M. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) stock traded at $11.51, up 1.88 cents or +19.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is $1.29B. Gross Profit is $527.34M and the EBITDA is $10.65M.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is 1.07M compared to 1.8M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Sonos, Inc. (SONO) has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Sonos, Inc. (SONO). Approximately 4.28% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The Sonos, Inc. (SONO) stock is indicating its 7.81% to 6.50% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SONO’s short term support levels are around $9.74, $8.93 and $8.46 on the downside. SONOs short term resistance levels are $15.78, $14.16 and $13.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SONO has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.26) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.07) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26). SONO is trading 74.92% off its 52 week low at $6.58 and -31.81% off its 52 week high of $16.88. Performance wise, SONO stock has recently shown investors 26.76% an inflation in a week, 30.06% an inflation in a month and -11.05% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Sonos, Inc. (SONO) has shown a return of -26.31% since the beginning of the year.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) Key Figures:

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.254B. SONO insiders hold roughly 5.62% of the shares. On Nov-13-19 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated SONO as Outperform, On Feb-25-20 BofA/Merrill Initiated SONO as Neutral at $15 and on Apr-17-20 Goldman Downgrade SONO as Buy → Sell at $20 → $7.50.

There are currently 80.83M shares in the float and 109.52M shares outstanding. There are 4.28% shares short in SONOs float. The industry rank for Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is 83 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 33% .

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) Fundamental Details:

SONO last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,260,823 to $1,291,460 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Sonos, Inc. (SONO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 and a profit of 210.50% next year. The growth rate on SONO this year is 640.00 compared to an industry -21.10. SONOs next year’s growth rate is -145.95 compared to an industry 16.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.60. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.50 compared to an industry of 1.38 and SONOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 32.35 compared to an industry of 8.71. SONO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.29.