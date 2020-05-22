Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock exchange 2,643,051 common shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.49M. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) stock is changing hands at $229.26, down -5.22 cents or -2.23% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is $3.12B. Gross Profit is $2.09B and the EBITDA is $47.2M.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is 1.49M compared to 1.83M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW). Approximately 5.21% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) stock is 1.10, indicating its 3.01% to 2.84% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PANW’s short term support levels are around $228.16, $219.01 and $204.10 on the downside. PANWs short term resistance levels are $249.22, $245.00 and $240.41 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PANW has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.74) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.51). PANW is trading 82.91% off its 52 week low at $125.47 and -8.60% off its 52 week high of $251.10. Performance wise, PANW stock has recently shown investors 4.52% a greater amount in a week, 19.62% a greater amount in a month and -5.56% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has shown a return of -0.76% since the 1st of this year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Key Details:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $22.858B. PANW insiders hold roughly 2.21% of the shares. On May-18-20 DA Davidson Upgrade PANW as Neutral → Buy, On May-19-20 Dougherty & Company Upgrade PANW as Neutral → Buy and on May-20-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated PANW as Buy at $210 → $255.

There are currently 97.49M shares in the float and 98.30M shares outstanding. There are 5.21% shares short in PANWs float. The industry rank for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is 53 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Fundamental Figures:

PANW last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,899,600 to $3,121,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.93 and a profit of 26.29% next year. The growth rate on PANW this year is -18.53 compared to an industry -15.30. PANWs next year’s growth rate is 25.68 compared to an industry 27.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 31.90. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.53 compared to an industry of 9.41 and PANWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 46.39 compared to an industry of 41.67. PANW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.91.