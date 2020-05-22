Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 55,736,299 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.99M. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) stock traded at $0.2950, up 0.055 cents or +22.92% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-32.59M.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is 5.99M compared to 4.35M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) has a 50-day moving average of $0.2248 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3679. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC). Approximately 0.08% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) stock is indicating its 14.24% to 14.22% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NTEC’s short term support levels are around $0.28, $0.24 and $0.21 on the downside. NTECs short term resistance levels are $0.69, $0.59 and $0.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NTEC has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.22) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). NTEC is trading 122.79% off its 52 week low at $0.13 and -94.77% off its 52 week high of $5.64. Performance wise, NTEC stock has recently shown investors 34.83% an increase in a week, 29.67% an increase in a month and 3.18% an increase in the past quarter. More importantly, Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) has shown a return of -41.00% since the first of the year.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Key Figures:

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $20.433M. NTEC insiders hold roughly 10.19% of the shares. On Feb-28-18 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated NTEC as Buy, On Mar-26-18 Maxim Group Reiterated NTEC as Buy at $8 → $12 and on Oct-11-19 ROTH Capital Downgrade NTEC as Buy → Neutral at $10 → $1.

There are currently 39.25M shares in the float and 69.27M shares outstanding. There are 0.08% shares short in NTECs float. The industry rank for Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is 13 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Fundamentals Statistics:

NTEC last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 and a profit of 31.80% next year. The growth rate on NTEC this year is -78.90 compared to an industry 9.20. NTECs next year’s growth rate is -47.83 compared to an industry 6.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.32 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.89 compared to an industry of 4.04 NTEC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.23 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.05.