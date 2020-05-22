Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 8,302,399 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 8.22M. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock is trading at $7.28, down -0.18 cents or -2.41% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is $511.47M. Gross Profit is $333.74M and the EBITDA is $-24.37M.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is 8.22M compared to 15.92M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN). Approximately 26.41% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock is 2.83, indicating its 4.86% to 7.15% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AMRN’s short term support level is around $4.06 on the downside. AMRNs short term resistance levels are $25.51, $21.85 and $21.08 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMRN has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.25) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.16). AMRN is trading 84.30% off its 52 week low at $3.95 and -72.13% off its 52 week high of $26.12. Performance wise, AMRN stock has recently shown investors -4.59% a cutback in a week, 8.98% a greater amount in a month and -59.40% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has shown a return of -66.04% since the start of the year.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Key Details:

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.806B. AMRN insiders hold roughly 0.99% of the shares. On Mar-31-20 Jefferies Downgrade AMRN as Buy → Hold at $30 → $4. On Mar-31-20 Oppenheimer Upgrade AMRN as Underperform → Perform and on May-05-20 Northland Capital Initiated AMRN as Outperform at $15.

There are currently 144.35M shares in the float and 361.14M shares outstanding. There are 26.41% shares short in AMRNs float. The industry rank for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is 13 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Fundamentals Statistics:

AMRN last 2 years revenues have increased from $429,755 to $511,470 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 711.10% next year. The growth rate on AMRN this year is 50.00 compared to an industry 9.20. AMRNs next year’s growth rate is 1,933.33 compared to an industry 6.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.78 compared to an industry of 4.04 AMRN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.03 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.