Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock trade 13,482,939 shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.41M. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock is changing hands at $6.20, up 0.66 cents or +11.91% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is $29.18M. Gross Profit is $-15.96M and the EBITDA is $-149.94M.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is 7.41M compared to 6.1M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). Approximately 23.07% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock is indicating its 9.64% to 6.99% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CRON’s short term support levels are around $5.74, $5.21 and $4.76 on the downside. CRONs short term resistance levels are $8.72, $7.92 and $7.47 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CRON has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.24). CRON is trading 55.00% off its 52 week low at $4.00 and -65.29% off its 52 week high of $17.86. Performance wise, CRON stock has recently shown investors 25.51% a rise in a week, 5.08% a rise in a month and -13.29% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has shown a return of -19.17% since the beginning of the year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Key Statistics:

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.168B. CRON insiders hold roughly 45.43% of the shares. On Apr-02-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade CRON as Buy → Neutral, On Apr-14-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade CRON as Overweight → Neutral and on Apr-27-20 Raymond James Downgrade CRON as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 182.73M shares in the float and 348.82M shares outstanding. There are 23.07% shares short in CRONs float. The industry rank for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is 140 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 45% .

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Fundamental Data:

CRON last 2 years revenues have increased from $23,750 to $29,178 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on CRON this year is -119.40 compared to an industry -14.80. CRONs next year’s growth rate is 30.77 compared to an industry 7.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.92 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.13 compared to an industry of 1.16 and CRONs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.48 compared to an industry of 7.47. CRON fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.