AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock trade 20,186,131 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.71M. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock is trading at $55.28, up 1.5 cents or +2.79% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is $25.25B. Gross Profit is $19.54B and the EBITDA is $6.09B.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 3.71M compared to 4.95M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). Approximately 0.14% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock is 0.58, indicating its 2.33% to 2.09% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AZN’s short term support levels are around $54.04, $52.50 and $51.44 on the downside. AZNs short term resistance levels are $56.19 and $55.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AZN has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). AZN is trading 52.92% off its 52 week low at $36.15 and -0.56% off its 52 week high of $55.59. Performance wise, AZN stock has recently shown investors 3.33% a surge in a week, 9.77% a surge in a month and 10.19% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has shown a return of 10.87% since the beginning of the year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Key Details:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $146.813B. AZN insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Apr-02-19 UBS Downgrade AZN as Neutral → Sell, On Oct-25-19 Liberum Upgrade AZN as Hold → Buy and on Nov-22-19 SVB Leerink Initiated AZN as Outperform.

There are currently 2.60B shares in the float and 2.63B shares outstanding. There are 0.14% shares short in AZNs float. The industry rank for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 15 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 6% .

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Fundamental Figures:

AZN last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,384,000 to $25,247,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.46 and a profit of 26.21% next year. The growth rate on AZN this year is 14.86 compared to an industry 7.70. AZNs next year’s growth rate is 27.86 compared to an industry 8.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.00 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.36. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.55 compared to an industry of 3.88 and AZNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.98 compared to an industry of 11.92. AZN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.44.