Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 25,314,486 common shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.31M. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) stock is quoted at $0.4398, up 0.0648 cents or +17.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is $2.18M. Gross Profit is $2.18M and the EBITDA is $-19.84M.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is 11.31M compared to 7.93M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3226 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3675. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX). Approximately 4.38% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) stock is 1.96, indicating its 10.57% to 8.73% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ONTX’s short term support levels are around $0.41, $0.37 and $0.34 on the downside. ONTXs short term resistance levels are $0.70, $0.52 and $0.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ONTX has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.52), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.44) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.43). ONTX is trading 328.24% off its 52 week low at $0.10 and -89.01% off its 52 week high of $4.00. Performance wise, ONTX stock has recently shown investors 22.17% a rise in a week, 44.20% a rise in a month and -17.02% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) has shown a return of 14.83% since the beginning of the year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Key Data:

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $74.179M. ONTX insiders hold roughly 0.91% of the shares. On Oct-09-17 H.C. Wainwright Initiated ONTX as Buy at $6. On Jan-17-18 Maxim Group Downgrade ONTX as Buy → Hold and on Mar-01-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated ONTX as Buy at $6 → $7.50.

There are currently 165.89M shares in the float and 39.56M shares outstanding. There are 4.38% shares short in ONTXs float. The industry rank for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is 24 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 9% .

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Fundamentals Statistics:

ONTX last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $2,183 to $2,183 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.03 and a profit of 17.40% next year. The growth rate on ONTX this year is -93.29 compared to an industry 13.30. ONTXs next year’s growth rate is 30.00 compared to an industry 15.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.29 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.94 compared to an industry of 3.04 ONTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.03.