XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA), a Consumer Cyclical Personal Services organization, saw its stock trade 15,517,486 common shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.31M. XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) stock traded at $0.4779, up 0.0406 cents or +9.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is $47.41M. Gross Profit is $17.39M and the EBITDA is $-3.36M.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is 12.31M compared to 19.49M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4106 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6232. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA). Approximately 3.15% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) stock is 2.59, indicating its 12.16% to 14.73% more volatile than the overall global market.

XSPA is trading 855.80% off its 52 week low at $0.05 and -91.23% off its 52 week high of $5.45. Performance wise, XSPA stock has recently shown investors 16.56% a surge in a week, -19.00% decrease in a month and -55.34% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) has shown a return of -29.19% since the start of the year.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Key Research:

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $51.622M. XSPA insiders hold roughly 1.83% of the shares.

There are currently 82.17M shares in the float and 12.90M shares outstanding. There are 3.15% shares short in XSPAs float. The industry rank for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is 74 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 29% .

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Key Fundamentals:

XSPA last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $48,515 to $48,515 showing same trend. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.02.