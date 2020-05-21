Inpixon (INPX), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock trade 19,017,603 common shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 13.87M. Inpixon (INPX) stock traded at $1.4400, up 0.15 cents or +11.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Inpixon (INPX) is $6.3M. Gross Profit is $4.69M and the EBITDA is $-15.8M.

Inpixon (INPX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Inpixon (INPX) is 13.87M compared to 3.45M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, Inpixon (INPX) has a 50-day moving average of $1.1451 and a 200-day moving average of $2.6036. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Inpixon (INPX). Approximately 14.11% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Inpixon (INPX) stock is 2.01, indicating its 16.43% to 10.90% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

INPX is trading 42.57% off its 52 week low at $1.01 and -96.63% off its 52 week high of $42.71. Performance wise, INPX stock has recently shown investors 26.32% a spike in a week, 30.91% a spike in a month and -45.25% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Inpixon (INPX) has shown a return of -70.64% since the start of the year.

Inpixon (INPX) Key Evaluation:

Inpixon (INPX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $33.843M. INPX insiders hold roughly 0.31% of the shares.

There are currently 12.57M shares in the float and 2.14M shares outstanding. There are 14.11% shares short in INPXs float. The industry rank for Inpixon (INPX) is 62 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Inpixon (INPX) Fundamental Data:

INPX last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,301 to $6,742 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.82 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.25.