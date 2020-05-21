Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC), a Financial Services Capital Markets business, saw its stock exchange 8,807 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 38.13k. Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) stock is quoted at $38.07, up 1.64 cents or +4.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) is $30.98M. Gross Profit is $-919k and the EBITDA is $-8.95M.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) is 38.13k compared to 19.64k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC). Approximately 6.01% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) stock is 1.34, indicating its 6.64% to 7.07% more volatile than the overall global market.

AC is trading 56.47% off its 52 week low at $24.33 and -41.84% off its 52 week high of $65.46. Performance wise, AC stock has recently shown investors 19.83% a pop in a week, 12.20% a pop in a month and -14.93% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) has shown a return of -2.88% since the first of the year.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) Key Evaluation:

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $852.292M. AC insiders hold roughly 0.27% of the shares.

There are currently 3.27M shares in the float and 22.44M shares outstanding. There are 6.01% shares short in ACs float. The industry rank for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) is 141 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) Key Fundamentals:

AC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $31,265 to $30,982 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 36.53 and cash per share (mrq) is 16.55.