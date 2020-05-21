Macy’s, Inc. (M), a Consumer Cyclical Department Stores business, saw its stock exchange 29,134,582 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 34.12M. Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock is changing hands at $5.05, down -0.02 cents or -0.39% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Macy’s, Inc. (M) is $25.33B. Gross Profit is $10.16B and the EBITDA is $1.89B.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Macy’s, Inc. (M) is 34.12M compared to 31.72M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Macy’s, Inc. (M). Approximately 40.35% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock is 1.57, indicating its 8.29% to 8.26% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

M is trading 15.75% off its 52 week low at $4.38 and -78.33% off its 52 week high of $23.40. Performance wise, M stock has recently shown investors 1.00% a higher demand in a week, -2.87% a drop in a month and -69.53% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has shown a return of -70.18% since the first of the year.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Key Details:

Macy’s, Inc. (M) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.564B. M insiders hold roughly 0.12% of the shares. On Feb-06-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated M as Market Perform at $16 → $18. On Feb-26-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated M as Market Perform at $18 → $16 and on Mar-23-20 CFRA Downgrade M as Hold → Sell.

There are currently 293.81M shares in the float and 310.00M shares outstanding. There are 40.35% shares short in Ms float. The industry rank for Macy’s, Inc. (M) is 180 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 29% .

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Fundamentals Statistics:

M last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $25,331,000 to $25,331,000 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Macy’s, Inc. (M) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.17 and a profit of 372.20% next year. Ms next year’s growth rate is -339.29 compared to an industry 36.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 20.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.21. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.25 compared to an industry of 0.39 and Ms price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.83 compared to an industry of 1.63. M fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.17.