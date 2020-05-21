VEREIT, Inc. (VER), a Real Estate REIT—Diversified organization, saw its stock trade 11,768,938 common shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 18.34M. VEREIT, Inc. (VER) stock is trading at $5.12, up 0.15 cents or +3.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is $1.24B. Gross Profit is $1.11B and the EBITDA is $1.05B.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is 18.34M compared to 16.96M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, VEREIT, Inc. (VER) has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of VEREIT, Inc. (VER). Approximately 1.39% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of VEREIT, Inc. (VER) stock is 1.14, indicating its 7.41% to 6.05% more volatile than the overall market.

VER is trading 44.02% off its 52 week low at $3.56 and -49.71% off its 52 week high of $10.18. Performance wise, VER stock has recently shown investors 10.11% a pop in a week, 3.85% a pop in a month and -48.90% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, VEREIT, Inc. (VER) has shown a return of -44.59% since the start of the year.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Key Research:

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.518B. VER insiders hold roughly 1.24% of the shares. On Sep-30-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade VER as In-line → Outperform, On Oct-25-19 BMO Capital Markets Initiated VER as Outperform at $11 and on Feb-11-20 CapitalOne Downgrade VER as Overweight → Equal Weight at $10.

There are currently 1.07B shares in the float and 1.07B shares outstanding. There are 1.39% shares short in VERs float. The industry rank for VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is 80 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 31% .

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Fundamental Research:

VER last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $1,237,234 to $1,237,234 showing same trend. Wall Street expects VEREIT, Inc. (VER) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a loss of -4.37% next year. The growth rate on VER this year is -11.59 compared to an industry -6.30. VERs next year’s growth rate is 0.00 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.78 compared to an industry of 1.05 and VERs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 27.23 compared to an industry of 8.75. VER fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.61 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.