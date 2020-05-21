Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 2,759,030 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.41M. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock is changing hands at $2.3600, up 0.05 cents or +2.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is $6.01M. Gross Profit is $-51.59M and the EBITDA is $-68.22M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is 3.41M compared to 1.1M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2926 and a 200-day moving average of $2.1393. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). Approximately 0.92% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock is 2.42, indicating its 18.65% to 13.98% more volatile than the overall market.

ABUS is trading 187.31% off its 52 week low at $0.82 and -35.52% off its 52 week high of $3.66. Performance wise, ABUS stock has recently shown investors 38.82% a rise in a week, 97.49% a rise in a month and -30.89% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has shown a return of -15.11% since the 1st of this year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Key Evaluation:

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $162.749M. ABUS insiders hold roughly 30.16% of the shares. On Feb-20-20 Robert W. Baird Initiated ABUS as Outperform at $8. On Mar-06-20 Chardan Capital Markets Upgrade ABUS as Neutral → Buy at $5 and on May-19-20 Wedbush Upgrade ABUS as Neutral → Outperform.

There are currently 44.46M shares in the float and 67.68M shares outstanding. There are 0.92% shares short in ABUSs float. The industry rank for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is 16 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Fundamental Research:

ABUS last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,011 to $6,071 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.23 and a loss of -8.40% next year. The growth rate on ABUS this year is -46.91 compared to an industry 8.70. ABUSs next year’s growth rate is -1.16 compared to an industry 6.50. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.99 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.40. ABUS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.23.