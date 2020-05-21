eMagin Corporation (EMAN), a Technology Semiconductor Equipment & Materials corporation, saw its stock trade 2,670,568 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.32M. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) stock is quoted at $0.5855, up 0.0092 cents or +1.60% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is $26.73M. Gross Profit is $6.73M and the EBITDA is $-3.52M.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is 11.32M compared to 1.97M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3560 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3699. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of eMagin Corporation (EMAN). Approximately 1.45% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) stock is 1.29, indicating its 17.94% to 23.29% more volatile than the overall global market.

EMAN is trading 318.21% off its 52 week low at $0.14 and -36.36% off its 52 week high of $0.92. Performance wise, EMAN stock has recently shown investors 6.45% a higher demand in a week, 110.01% a higher demand in a month and 37.57% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has shown a return of 70.30% since the start of the year.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Key Statistics:

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $31.511M. EMAN insiders hold roughly 7.97% of the shares. On May-30-13 Oppenheimer Initiated EMAN as Perform, On Dec-16-14 H.C. Wainwright Initiated EMAN as Buy at $3 and on Jun-23-17 Rodman & Renshaw Resumed EMAN as Buy at $4.

There are currently 49.53M shares in the float and 51.64M shares outstanding. There are 1.45% shares short in EMANs float. The industry rank for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is 37 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 15% .

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Fundamental Figures:

EMAN last 2 years revenues have increased from $26,726 to $27,345 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects eMagin Corporation (EMAN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 The growth rate on EMAN this year is -22.22 compared to an industry 4.20. EMANs next year’s growth rate is 14.29 compared to an industry 25.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.35 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.65 compared to an industry of 2.01 EMAN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.01.