MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock trade 15,439,082 common shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.37M. MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) stock is trading at $1.6700, up 0.08 cents or +5.03% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is $467.83M. Gross Profit is $423.37M..

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is 17.37M compared to 34.06M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has a 50-day moving average of $1.5951 and a 200-day moving average of $5.7000. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA). Approximately 6.99% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) stock is 1.53, indicating its 8.44% to 7.69% more volatile than the overall global market.

MFA is trading 421.87% off its 52 week low at $0.32 and -79.36% off its 52 week high of $8.09. Performance wise, MFA stock has recently shown investors 15.17% a greater amount in a week, 0.00% a greater amount in a month and -79.20% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has shown a return of -78.17% since the first of the year.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Key Details:

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $756.704M. MFA insiders hold roughly 0.60% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade MFA as Outperform → Sector Perform at $8.50 → $1. On Mar-25-20 Wedbush Downgrade MFA as Outperform → Neutral and on Apr-13-20 JMP Securities Downgrade MFA as Mkt Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 450.39M shares in the float and 451.97M shares outstanding. There are 6.99% shares short in MFAs float. The industry rank for MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is 199 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Fundamentals Statistics:

MFA last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $430,765 to $430,765 showing same trend. Wall Street expects MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.14 and a profit of 4.48% next year. The growth rate on MFA this year is -1.30 compared to an industry -29.60. MFAs next year’s growth rate is 2.63 compared to an industry 13.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.21 compared to an industry of 0.54 and MFAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.72 compared to an industry of 3.42. MFA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.76