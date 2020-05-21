Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 2,237,640 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.61M. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) stock is quoted at $0.7500, down -0.04 cents or -5.06% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is $176.37M. Gross Profit is $157.56M and the EBITDA is $-75.26M.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is 3.61M compared to 1.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.9426 and a 200-day moving average of $1.5440. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR). Approximately 30.03% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) stock is 1.64, indicating its 9.90% to 10.35% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ACOR is trading 7.13% off its 52 week low at $0.70 and -93.30% off its 52 week high of $11.19. Performance wise, ACOR stock has recently shown investors -5.53% a drop in a week, -32.74% a drop in a month and -52.23% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) has shown a return of -63.24% since the 1st of this year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Key Evaluation:

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $35.988M. ACOR insiders hold roughly 1.49% of the shares. On Dec-11-18 Goldman Downgrade ACOR as Neutral → Sell, On May-23-19 Wedbush Initiated ACOR as Neutral and on Aug-14-19 H.C. Wainwright Downgrade ACOR as Buy → Neutral at $31 → $6.

There are currently 47.27M shares in the float and 47.70M shares outstanding. There are 30.03% shares short in ACORs float. The industry rank for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is 16 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Fundamental Data:

ACOR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $192,408 to $176,370 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.48 and a loss of -20.50% next year. The growth rate on ACOR this year is -20.93 compared to an industry 8.70. ACORs next year’s growth rate is 7.35 compared to an industry 6.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.12 compared to an industry of 4.04 and ACORs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.16 compared to an industry of 15.38. ACOR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.36 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.39.