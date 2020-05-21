Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), a Communication Services Entertainment corporation, saw its stock exchange 17,910,482 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 61.51M. Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) stock traded at $1.3900, up 0.01 cents or +0.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is $5.91M. Gross Profit is $1.34M and the EBITDA is $-6M.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is 61.51M compared to 10.85M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4985 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3738. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS). Approximately 0.16% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) stock is -0.78, indicating its 29.72% to 27.66% more volatile than the overall market.

GNUS is trading 2593.80% off its 52 week low at $0.05 and -28.72% off its 52 week high of $1.95. Performance wise, GNUS stock has recently shown investors 6.11% a greater amount in a week, 400.36% a greater amount in a month and 341.97% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) has shown a return of 409.72% since the start of the year.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) Key Evaluation:

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $68.933M. GNUS insiders hold roughly 29.12% of the shares.

There are currently 49.01M shares in the float and 16.01M shares outstanding. There are 0.16% shares short in GNUSs float. The industry rank for Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is 31 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) Fundamentals Statistics:

GNUS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,908 to $5,022 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00.