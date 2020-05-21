Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 12,769,721 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 8.72M. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) stock is trading at $2.5300, up 0.3 cents or +13.45% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is $7.79M. Gross Profit is $6.33M and the EBITDA is $-9.81M.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is 8.72M compared to 2.73M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2923 and a 200-day moving average of $1.2845. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT). Approximately 15.85% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) stock is 2.71, indicating its 18.26% to 15.85% more volatile than the overall global market.

RIOT is trading 395.11% off its 52 week low at $0.51 and -41.16% off its 52 week high of $4.30. Performance wise, RIOT stock has recently shown investors 33.86% a spike in a week, 148.04% a spike in a month and 78.17% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) has shown a return of 125.89% since the start of the year.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Key Statistics:

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $87.39M. RIOT insiders hold roughly 0.90% of the shares.

There are currently 34.25M shares in the float and 28.59M shares outstanding. There are 15.85% shares short in RIOTs float. The industry rank for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is 62 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Fundamental Research:

RIOT last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,837 to $7,793 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.17 The growth rate on RIOT this year is -30.14 compared to an industry 5.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.16 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.51. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.08 compared to an industry of 2.52 RIOT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.17.