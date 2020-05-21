Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX), a Financial Services Banks—Regional corporation, saw its stock trade 85,790 shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 200.74k. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) stock is quoted at $24.90, up 1.78 cents or +7.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) is $176.89M. Gross Profit is $187.02M..

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) is 200.74k compared to 119.81k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX). Approximately 5.00% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) stock is 1.38, indicating its 6.42% to 6.57% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ABTX is trading 19.25% off its 52 week low at $20.88 and -36.07% off its 52 week high of $38.95. Performance wise, ABTX stock has recently shown investors 11.31% a rise in a week, 13.65% a rise in a month and -34.16% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) has shown a return of -33.78% since the beginning of the year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Key Data:

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $508.035M. ABTX insiders hold roughly 8.36% of the shares. On Mar-01-19 Brean Capital Initiated ABTX as Hold, On Apr-29-19 Raymond James Downgrade ABTX as Strong Buy → Outperform and on Oct-28-19 Raymond James Downgrade ABTX as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 18.65M shares in the float and 20.41M shares outstanding. There are 5.00% shares short in ABTXs float. The industry rank for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) is 244 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 4% .

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Fundamental Data:

ABTX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $192,960 to $192,818 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.46 and a loss of -12.38% next year. The growth rate on ABTX this year is -32.79 compared to an industry -31.60. ABTXs next year’s growth rate is -7.83 compared to an industry 5.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 34.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.67 compared to an industry of 0.70 and ABTXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.25 compared to an industry of 6.33. ABTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.35.