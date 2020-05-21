ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 840,861 shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.35M. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) stock is trading at $52.55, up 1.51 cents or +2.96% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is $366.18M. Gross Profit is $160.69M and the EBITDA is $-245.75M.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is 1.35M compared to 1.4M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). Approximately 7.92% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) stock is 1.81, indicating its 5.23% to 5.06% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ACAD is trading 143.74% off its 52 week low at $21.56 and -2.14% off its 52 week high of $53.70. Performance wise, ACAD stock has recently shown investors 14.19% a higher demand in a week, 9.85% a higher demand in a month and 17.22% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has shown a return of 22.84% since the first of the year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Key Details:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.19B. ACAD insiders hold roughly 0.10% of the shares. On Mar-06-20 Citigroup Initiated ACAD as Buy at $69. On Mar-31-20 Goldman Upgrade ACAD as Neutral → Buy at $45 → $72 and on Apr-16-20 Jefferies Initiated ACAD as Buy at $60.

There are currently 145.22M shares in the float and 155.37M shares outstanding. There are 7.92% shares short in ACADs float. The industry rank for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is 16 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 6% .

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Fundamental Research:

ACAD last 2 years revenues have increased from $339,076 to $366,185 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.44 and a profit of 78.20% next year. The growth rate on ACAD this year is 19.38 compared to an industry 8.70. ACADs next year’s growth rate is -65.45 compared to an industry 6.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.46 compared to an industry of 4.04 ACAD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.91 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.44.