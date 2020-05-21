AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), a Healthcare Medical Distribution organization, saw its stock exchange 2,261,378 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.31M. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) stock is trading at $92.73, up 3.1 cents or +3.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is $186.16B. Gross Profit is $4.99B and the EBITDA is $2.27B.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is 1.31M compared to 1.96M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). Approximately 2.62% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) stock is 0.62, indicating its 3.60% to 3.69% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ABC is trading 28.69% off its 52 week low at $72.06 and -4.89% off its 52 week high of $97.50. Performance wise, ABC stock has recently shown investors 10.20% a pop in a week, 8.37% a pop in a month and -3.94% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has shown a return of 9.07% since the beginning of the year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Key Evaluation:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $18.862B. ABC insiders hold roughly 27.78% of the shares. On Feb-07-20 Robert W. Baird Upgrade ABC as Neutral → Outperform at $112. On Apr-01-20 JP Morgan Upgrade ABC as Neutral → Overweight at $93 → $106 and on Apr-23-20 Credit Suisse Resumed ABC as Outperform at $105.

There are currently 146.20M shares in the float and 205.37M shares outstanding. There are 2.62% shares short in ABCs float. The industry rank for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is 161 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Fundamental Details:

ABC last 2 years revenues have increased from $179,589,121 to $186,159,448 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.56 and a profit of 9.70% next year. The growth rate on ABC this year is 2.82 compared to an industry -5.40. ABCs next year’s growth rate is 11.39 compared to an industry 27.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 18.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.92 compared to an industry of 3.83 and ABCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.27 compared to an industry of 12.13. ABC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.29 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.50.